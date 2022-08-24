TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 44,110 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,110 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Lithium Americas worth $13,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustees of Princeton University purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,276,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 422.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,072,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,300 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,828,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,313,000 after purchasing an additional 643,319 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,503,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,705,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,656,000 after purchasing an additional 338,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

LAC stock opened at $30.20 on Wednesday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 44.14 and a quick ratio of 44.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.92 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.29.

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.18.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

