TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 32,540 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Matson worth $10,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 348 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 358 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Matson news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $28,455.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,896.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 339 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $28,455.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,896.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $408,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,499 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,738.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,811 shares of company stock worth $2,902,555. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MATX stock opened at $80.36 on Wednesday. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.36 and a 52-week high of $125.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.58.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $9.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.11. Matson had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. On average, analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 29.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.69%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MATX. StockNews.com cut Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Matson in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

