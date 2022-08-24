TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,340 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $11,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,652,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,069,567,000 after buying an additional 209,554 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,409,955,000 after purchasing an additional 89,226 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $653,901,000 after purchasing an additional 50,125 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,186,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $476,072,000 after purchasing an additional 133,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 647,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,648,000 after purchasing an additional 37,104 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS Stock Performance

ANSS opened at $259.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.78, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.92 and a 1-year high of $413.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANSS. Oppenheimer reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.55.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Stories

