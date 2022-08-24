TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,503 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,426 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of NVR worth $11,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 576.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NVR in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in NVR by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,205,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in NVR by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NVR by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,200.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4,248.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,462.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.99. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,576.01 and a twelve month high of $5,982.44.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.82 by ($3.17). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $82.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 512.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on NVR. UBS Group increased their target price on NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,577.50.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,436.88, for a total value of $5,124,596.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,708,257.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,436.88, for a total value of $5,124,596.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,708,257.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sallie B. Bailey bought 25 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4,365.45 per share, for a total transaction of $109,136.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $436,545. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,387 shares of company stock worth $15,024,330. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

