TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327,189 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 282,337 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $12,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,462,484 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,542,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Halliburton by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,475,992 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,314,476,000 after buying an additional 389,378 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $487,897,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,700,390 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $528,378,000 after buying an additional 313,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,185,063 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $392,029,000 after buying an additional 499,812 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on HAL. Barclays boosted their target price on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stephens lowered their target price on Halliburton to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Halliburton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Halliburton Stock Performance

In other Halliburton news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,342 shares in the company, valued at $11,193,354.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,663,600. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

HAL stock opened at $31.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 2.16. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $19.09 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.34.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.