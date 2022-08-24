TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,088 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $10,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2,020.5% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 29,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 28,125 shares in the last quarter. Alken Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,372,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,407,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Baker Hughes by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,211,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,812,000 after buying an additional 1,816,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $3,851,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,676,459.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $3,851,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,676,459.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Dumais purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.39 per share, with a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,189.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 3.3 %

BKR opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of -60.70 and a beta of 1.42. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -167.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BKR shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. HSBC raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

