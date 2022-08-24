TD Asset Management Inc. Has $10.15 Million Stock Holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 492,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,700 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.72% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $10,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 241.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KREF opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $23.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 430.34 and a current ratio of 430.34.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 48.10% and a return on equity of 7.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.53%.

Insider Activity at KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 4,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.