TD Asset Management Inc. Has $10.36 Million Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $10,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQR. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equity Residential from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered Equity Residential from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.65.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

Equity Residential Trading Down 1.8 %

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $467,216.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $75.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.41. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $67.48 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32. The company has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 75.08%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Further Reading

