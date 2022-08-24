TD Asset Management Inc. Has $10.76 Million Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,879 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of W. P. Carey worth $10,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

WPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.80.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $86.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.61 and a 200-day moving average of $81.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.059 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.18%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

