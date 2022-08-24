TD Asset Management Inc. Has $11.06 Million Holdings in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,170 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of TELUS International (Cda) worth $11,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TIXT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 735.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 634,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,985,000 after purchasing an additional 162,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

TIXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $29.86 on Wednesday. TELUS International has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.25.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $624.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

