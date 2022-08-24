TD Asset Management Inc. Has $11.33 Million Stock Position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 539,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,559 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Vermilion Energy worth $11,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $634,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 480.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,270,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,558,000 after buying an additional 1,879,004 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 655.2% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 577,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after buying an additional 501,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy during the first quarter worth about $266,000. 25.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VET stock opened at $27.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.98. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 2.47.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.74. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The company had revenue of $672.99 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.0628 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 4.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on VET. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Vermilion Energy Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Featured Articles

