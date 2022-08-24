TD Asset Management Inc. Has $11.46 Million Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,952 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Littelfuse worth $11,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 361.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2,055.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LFUS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $289.00 to $269.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Littelfuse Stock Down 0.6 %

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

Littelfuse stock opened at $239.83 on Wednesday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.31 and a fifty-two week high of $334.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 15.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $578,646.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,730,038. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Littelfuse

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.