TD Asset Management Inc. Has $11.60 Million Stock Position in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,479,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,100 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of MultiPlan worth $11,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the first quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 284.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in MultiPlan during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in MultiPlan during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MultiPlan Stock Performance

Shares of MultiPlan stock opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.70. MultiPlan Co. has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $6.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at MultiPlan

MultiPlan ( NYSE:MPLN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $290.13 million for the quarter. MultiPlan had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 6.76%.

In other news, SVP Michael Kim sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $218,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 362,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,626.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPLN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MultiPlan from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

