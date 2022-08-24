TD Asset Management Inc. Has $12.02 Million Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $12,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STT opened at $70.77 on Wednesday. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $58.79 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price objective on State Street in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.81.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

