TD Asset Management Inc. Has $12.92 Million Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,687 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100,009 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Qualys worth $12,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Qualys by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QLYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Qualys Price Performance

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.86, for a total transaction of $954,591.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,468 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,650.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $1,766,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.86, for a total value of $954,591.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,650.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,188 shares of company stock worth $8,651,367. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

QLYS stock opened at $153.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.90 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.20 and a 200-day moving average of $131.13. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.48 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $119.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.52 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 22.68%. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

