TD Asset Management Inc. Has $13.36 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,563 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $13,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 68.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 64,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 26,493 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 7.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 304,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,443,000 after purchasing an additional 21,524 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 1.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 144.2% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 46.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KR stock opened at $49.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.64 and its 200 day moving average is $51.26. The stock has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $62.78.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $44.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.23 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 35.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KR. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.22.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

