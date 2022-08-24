TD Asset Management Inc. Has $13.65 Million Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Yum China worth $13,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,933,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Yum China by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 8,437 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Yum China by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 136,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 42,053 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Yum China by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,091,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,249,000 after acquiring an additional 16,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in Yum China by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,431,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,336,000 after acquiring an additional 28,244 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE YUMC opened at $48.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.56. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $63.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

