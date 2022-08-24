TD Asset Management Inc. Has $14.10 Million Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 724,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,131 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of DraftKings worth $14,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in DraftKings by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings stock opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DKNG shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

