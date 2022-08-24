TD Asset Management Inc. Invests $12.16 Million in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM)

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,162,000. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 5.80% of Screaming Eagle Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,919,000.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Stock Performance

SCRM opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.62.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Profile

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

