TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 58,350 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of FMC worth $13,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in FMC by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 246,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,803,000 after buying an additional 27,669 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P increased its holdings in FMC by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 734,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,760,000 after buying an additional 92,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Redburn Partners downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.64.

FMC Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $113.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.20 and a 200 day moving average of $118.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $87.42 and a 12-month high of $140.99. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 12.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $119,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.