TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $12,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,452,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,699,182,000 after buying an additional 698,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,498,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,982,752,000 after purchasing an additional 338,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $738,738,000 after purchasing an additional 134,125 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,127,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $539,330,000 after purchasing an additional 21,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,677,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,833,000 after purchasing an additional 220,471 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.18.

PPG stock opened at $127.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.89. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $177.32. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 54.39%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

