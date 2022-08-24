TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 137 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $11,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,030,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $765,163,000 after buying an additional 73,315 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,552,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $585,009,000 after purchasing an additional 70,850 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $405,509,000 after purchasing an additional 133,654 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 555,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $209,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $45,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,766 shares in the company, valued at $4,695,815.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRL stock opened at $210.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.55. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $203.37 and a one year high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $973.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stephens set a $315.00 price target on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.64.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

