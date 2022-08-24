TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,806 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $11,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 521.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 234.6% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. Mizuho started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.8 %

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 223,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,556,658.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 223,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,556,658.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $1,066,769.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,169,887.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,574 shares of company stock worth $3,705,515. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $38.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.93 and a 200 day moving average of $38.93. The stock has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.73. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.15%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

