TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 31,285 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,427 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,285 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Lennar worth $13,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,368,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,056,000 after purchasing an additional 722,560 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 290.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 709,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,596,000 after purchasing an additional 527,735 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. boosted its position in Lennar by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 583,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,354,000 after buying an additional 401,411 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lennar by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,788,000 after buying an additional 309,083 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Lennar by 280.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 324,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,750,000 after buying an additional 239,494 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Price Performance

NYSE:LEN opened at $82.11 on Wednesday. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $117.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.87. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.51.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.74. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LEN shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush lowered shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,324. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lennar

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

