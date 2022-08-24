TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 42,404 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,404 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of W. R. Berkley worth $13,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 32.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,987,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $465,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,413 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 384.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,355,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,197 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 36.9% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,688,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,443,000 after acquiring an additional 455,440 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 211.6% during the first quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 642,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,771,000 after acquiring an additional 436,071 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 70.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 918,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,142,000 after acquiring an additional 378,364 shares during the period. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

NYSE:WRB opened at $65.49 on Wednesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $72.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.59.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WRB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Insider Transactions at W. R. Berkley

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank acquired 4,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $283,092.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,092. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Further Reading

