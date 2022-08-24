TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 9,836 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,836 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Primerica worth $10,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 84.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total transaction of $535,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,796,734.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRI opened at $130.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.29. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $179.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.32 and its 200 day moving average is $128.52.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $668.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.24 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 12.12%. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.76%.

PRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Primerica from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

