TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 999 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $10,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,121,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,132,257,000 after acquiring an additional 57,229 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,145,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $500,283,000 after buying an additional 71,109 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,241,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $290,114,000 after buying an additional 21,735 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,192,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,676,000 after buying an additional 67,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,091,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $255,266,000 after buying an additional 119,892 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALB opened at $281.03 on Wednesday. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $169.93 and a 52-week high of $291.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $229.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.53.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle to $294.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.05.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

