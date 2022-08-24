TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 730,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457,921 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.37% of CI Financial worth $11,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIXX. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of CI Financial by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,563,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,724,000 after buying an additional 1,569,057 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CI Financial by 597.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,123,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,500,000 after buying an additional 962,392 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its position in shares of CI Financial by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,660,000 after buying an additional 847,191 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CI Financial by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,391,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,699,000 after buying an additional 620,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $10,450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CIXX opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.37. CI Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $24.52.

CI Financial Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.1411 dividend. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CIXX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on CI Financial from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

About CI Financial

(Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

