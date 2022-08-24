TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,834 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,834 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $10,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hess by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HES opened at $120.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.82 and a 200-day moving average of $107.01. The firm has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $66.20 and a 1-year high of $131.43.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company’s revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Hess’s payout ratio is 31.85%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at $10,686,473.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,267,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HES shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hess from $141.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Hess from $153.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.92.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

