TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 124,142 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,506,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,142 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of BlackBerry worth $11,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BB. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry in the first quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry in the first quarter worth about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 214.3% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BB opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.45. BlackBerry Limited has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 15.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 12,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $68,770.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $148,029.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on BB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

