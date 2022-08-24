TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,163 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $13,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 134,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,864,000 after purchasing an additional 19,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.9 %

DD opened at $59.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.84 and a 200 day moving average of $66.43. The company has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.56 and a 12 month high of $85.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DD. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading

