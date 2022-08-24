TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,097 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,716 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,097 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $13,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $688,093,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,814,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,588,451,000 after buying an additional 840,799 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,732,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $473,255,000 after buying an additional 791,143 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Workday by 23,072.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 601,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,993,000 after buying an additional 598,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Workday by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 370,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,974,000 after buying an additional 240,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $14,619,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,239,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $14,619,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,239,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 331 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $47,167.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,525,492.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,883 shares of company stock worth $17,036,414 over the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $157.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1,313.83 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.30. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.10 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim began coverage on Workday in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. OTR Global cut Workday to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Workday from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Workday from $230.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.19.

Workday Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

