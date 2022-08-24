TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,198 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $11,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 5.0% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $886,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,743,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.67.

In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,321 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total transaction of $339,430.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,783.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total transaction of $339,430.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,783.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total transaction of $59,743.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,540 shares of company stock valued at $7,205,227 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE IT opened at $302.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $263.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.39 and a 52 week high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

