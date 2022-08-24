TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 51,757 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,757 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $11,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $254,636,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $185,871,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $108,658,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $83,992,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 635.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 931,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,171,000 after acquiring an additional 805,102 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cerner in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $94.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.05. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $95.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

