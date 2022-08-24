TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,752 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,752 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $13,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments America Inc. raised its position in Aflac by 91.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 129,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 61,607 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the first quarter valued at about $2,030,000. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Aflac by 1.0% in the first quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Aflac by 10.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AFL. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Aflac Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE AFL opened at $61.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.87. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $51.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,953,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,953,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,959. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

