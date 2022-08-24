TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 861 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $10,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,871,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,755,000 after buying an additional 846,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,029,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,295,000 after buying an additional 88,304 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,545,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,561,000 after buying an additional 150,278 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,401,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,870,000 after purchasing an additional 118,543 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,829,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,560,000 after purchasing an additional 340,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRE. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.20.

CBRE Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CBRE opened at $81.21 on Wednesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.05 and a 200 day moving average of $84.58. The firm has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,704,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

