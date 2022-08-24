TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 902,451 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,497,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 902,451 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.38% of Alamos Gold worth $12,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 101,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 24,028 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,519,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,481 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $1,182,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 329,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Alamos Gold stock opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.07. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $9.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.72.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.11 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$18.25 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

