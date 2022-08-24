TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,802 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $11,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Expedia Group by 34.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,494 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,434 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 314.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,116 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $222.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.69.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group stock opened at $105.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.35 and its 200-day moving average is $145.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.70 and a 1 year high of $217.72. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.72, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.77) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

