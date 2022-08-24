TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,878 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Penumbra worth $12,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Penumbra by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Penumbra by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Penumbra by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Penumbra by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,575,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra stock opened at $157.36 on Wednesday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.86 and a 12 month high of $293.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -302.61 and a beta of 0.73.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Penumbra from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Penumbra from $244.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Penumbra to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Penumbra from $250.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.78.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total value of $297,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,714,019.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total value of $297,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,714,019.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total value of $30,662.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,121.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,151 shares of company stock worth $355,536. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

