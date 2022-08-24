TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $10,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Dover by 10.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Dover by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Dover by 41.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Dover by 12.5% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Down 0.5 %

Dover stock opened at $133.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.66 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.83.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. Dover’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DOV. Mizuho cut their price target on Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dover to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.17.

About Dover



Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

