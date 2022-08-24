Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 404 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Plexus were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in Plexus by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLXS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Plexus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

In other Plexus news, insider Scott Theune sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total value of $139,341.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $622,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Plexus news, insider Scott Theune sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total value of $139,341.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $622,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $586,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,099,851.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,272 shares of company stock worth $2,821,605. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $93.98 on Wednesday. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $99.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.37 and its 200 day moving average is $83.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.14.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $981.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.32 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

