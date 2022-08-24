Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,478 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTU. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. 69.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Price Performance

Peabody Energy stock opened at $27.36 on Wednesday. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $33.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The coal producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $1.48. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 60.85%. The company’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Peabody Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $19.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally.

