Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RLJ. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth $539,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 27,823 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $16.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently -3.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust to $17.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

