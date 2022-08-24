Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 532 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Axonics were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Axonics by 401.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axonics in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Axonics in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Axonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axonics in the first quarter worth approximately $326,000. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $69.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.14 and a beta of 0.46. Axonics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.41 and a 12-month high of $79.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.20 and its 200 day moving average is $57.98.

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $68.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.05 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. Axonics’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jane E. Kiernan sold 5,250 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Axonics news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $3,544,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,178.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane E. Kiernan sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,359,116 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AXNX shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Axonics from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Axonics from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Axonics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Axonics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Axonics from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.86.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

