Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys Shares of 126,809 Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GRAB shares. China Renaissance started coverage on Grab in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Grab from $7.50 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $3.80 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Grab in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.55.

Grab stock opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

