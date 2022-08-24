Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Gentherm were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Gentherm in the first quarter worth about $395,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 5.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 131,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,380,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

THRM has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Gentherm from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Gentherm to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.20.

THRM stock opened at $61.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Gentherm Incorporated has a one year low of $55.02 and a one year high of $99.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.16.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.16). Gentherm had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $260.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 4,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $264,658.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,439,056.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 4,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $264,658.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,439,056.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $175,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,264.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,491 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,616 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

