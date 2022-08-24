Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,776 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in M.D.C. were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 736,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,144,000 after buying an additional 273,380 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,452,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,948,000 after purchasing an additional 174,454 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,970,000 after buying an additional 167,279 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at $4,405,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 728,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,661,000 after buying an additional 62,591 shares during the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at M.D.C.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 6,500 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $230,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,519 shares in the company, valued at $584,772.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David Siegel sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $230,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,519 shares in the company, valued at $584,772.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 33,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $1,176,854.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,255.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M.D.C. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $33.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 7.31 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.37. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.83 and a 12 month high of $56.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.55.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 24.31%. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $40.50 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

