Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,001 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in TowneBank were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in TowneBank by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TowneBank by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TowneBank by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in TowneBank by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TOWN stock opened at $29.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $26.18 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.30.

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $166.98 million during the quarter. TowneBank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 26.07%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. TowneBank’s payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

