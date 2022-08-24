Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $448,000 in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,394 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cannell & Co. increased its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 427,175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,079,000 after purchasing an additional 198,975 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after acquiring an additional 14,548 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,096,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 148,435 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after acquiring an additional 32,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 25.8% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,485 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMR opened at $165.01 on Wednesday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $186.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.04.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported $30.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $30.80 by ($0.77). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 172.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 82.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.392 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s payout ratio is currently 2.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $182.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $215.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $215.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

