Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 748 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PagerDuty were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PD. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 65.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $2,110,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 20,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $533,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 451,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,054,511.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $2,110,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,768 shares of company stock valued at $6,404,990 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PagerDuty Stock Up 1.8 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on PD. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on PagerDuty to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on PagerDuty from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.35.

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.74. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $50.33.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.67 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 41.92% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

